OrangeandBlueNews - Transfer DB Prather Hudson headed to Illinois

"It is time to be bold again," Hudson said. "I am continuing college football for one more year at the University of Illinois. "

Hudson, a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, announced his commitment to Illinois on his Instagram account.

A walk-on at Georgia, Prather saw action in all 10 Georgia games this season, primarily on special teams. During his five years at Georgia, he played both defensive back and running back.

Hudson gained seven yards on a fourth-quarter rushing play in win at South Carolina this seasons, and also had two carries for six yards in fourth-quarter action vs. Missouri.

"If there is one thing I have learned during my time at UGA is to be BOLD," Hudson wrote on Instagram. "Walk-on to one of the top schools in the country. Bet on yourself. Earn a spot to play. Shoot your shot."

Hudson could add some versatility to the Illini roster and be solid on special teams. he played on all of the return teams for the Bulldgos. In his career at Georgia, Hudson totaled eight tackles during and also had 25 carries for 97 yards.