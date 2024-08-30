Orange and Blue News caught up with Mike Bradd from the Panthers Radio Network to get the inside scoop on EIU.
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference on Friday.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema held his first weekly press conference of the 2024 season on Friday.
Moving the ball on the ground and stopping the run on defense is the preferred winning formula for Bret Bielema.
Orange and Blue News breaks down some of the early season visits to Illinois, including four-star TE JC Anderson.
