Top target Okpala checks out Illinois
Three-star 2019 St. Louis defensive end Moses Okpala took an unofficial visit to Illinois this weekend and attended the Homecoming game against Purdue, Saturday.
Illinois attracted its best crowd it could get all season, something that caught Okpala’s eye.
“It’s a good atmosphere,” Okpala said. “It’s homecoming, so when it’s homecoming it’s a fun event.”
