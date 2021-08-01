Top storylines as Illini open training camp
College football is back, and the Illini open training camp on Monday. All practices are schedule to be held at Memorial Stadium and are closed to the public.
Orange and Blue News offers up our top storylines as the Bret Bielema era gets underway in Champaign. Position groups to watch, impact players, and more.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get 50 percent off the first year of your annual subscription. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI21.
MORE: Illini training camp central | Top 30 Illini players for 2021 |
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news