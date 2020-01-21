The annual EdgyTim MLK Underclassmen Showcase turned out its usual high-level talent on Monday. Powered by EFT Football Academy, the event was held at the McCook Athletic and Exposition facility in the Chicago Area. The state champion East St. Louis Flyers brought a large group to the event, and the depth of talent in that program is astounding. The Fylers have DI prospects in every class and every position group. Orange and Blue News breaks down some of the top performers from the showcase, and some others that earned their way onto our watch list with strong showings. The morning session was dedicated to linemen, with the skill position players in the afternoon.

Four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett from East St. Louis (Ill.) holds and offer from Illinois and many others. (Orange and Blue News)

TOP FIVE PERFORMERS

Lovett continues to justify his four-star ranking and spot in the Rivals250. He was the top offensive player that we watched on Monday. He's uber-quick in and out of his cuts and easily got separation from DB's during one-on-ones. Lovett is also a physical receiver who can bully his way out of press coverage and win battles for the football.

Robinson broke out with big performances at both the EdgyTim Showcase and Boom Football event held over the long weekend. Look for Robinson to be the next four-star prospect to emerge from the strong East St. Louis program. He's a quick-twitch athlete with excellent cover skills and the jets to turn and run with Power 5 receivers.

McClaurin looked bigger than the last time we viewed him, and he may actually grow into a stand-up defensive and / rush linebacker type. He's a smooth athlete with range. Offers include Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Indiana, Iowa State, and Cincinnati. McClaurin is also getting looks from Notre Dame, Louisville, Michigan State, among others. Along with Robinson, McClaurin was the top defensive player at the Showcase.

Strongly-built with the frame to add more bulk, Pittman won all of his reps during the one-on-one portion of the camp. Though not an elite athlete, Pittman moves well and he's polished from a technique standpoint. Pittman is a player who should gain some offers on the camp circuit this spring and summer.

McNeal is a powerfully built inside backer who showed good cover skills in the one-on-ones against tight ends and running backs. Like Pittman, he is another prospect who should benefit from one-day camps this summer and begin to add some offers. Illinois has shown interest, along with Iowa and several MAC and FCS schools.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMERS

Quarterback Tyler Macon from East. St. Louis is expected to visit Illinois soon. (Orange and Blue News)

Highly regarded quarterback Tyler Macon from East St. Louis displayed the arm strength that made the Fylers' offense so explosive. He throws a great deep ball. On this day, his accuracy on the intermediate routes and quick hitters was inconsistent. Expect Macon to take a visit to Illinois soon. 2021 wide receiver Keontez Lewis is another East St. Louis Flyer with multiple offers. Lewis has more developing to do than Lovett from a physical standpoint, but he has a high ceiling with good speed and size and solid hands. Other standout skill position players from East St. Louis included 2022 running back Deandre Lawrence, 2023 wide receiver Ryan Boyd, 2022 safety Dallas Brown, and 2022 wide receiver Jaylen Reed. The group of offensive lineman didn't have many obvious Power 5 prospects, but a couple could develop into that type of player down the road. Offensive tackle Valin Erickson from Chicago St. Rita needs coached up and he struggled in one-on-ones. The Mustangs are a running team, and Erickson isn't polished in pass pro. Still, he has a big frame at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, and he was the most athletic lineman during position drills. Erickson is under the radar, but we like his upside. Illinois and Louisville have both reached out. St. Louis Chaminade product Jimmy Lansing is currently playing hoops, and he looks like a kid who should be on the hardwood. Still, at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he moves very well, has a long reach, and good functional strength. Lansing is one to watch if he can add size over the next couple of years.

