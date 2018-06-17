Top linebacker target Shammond Cooper was back at Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic three-star prospect Shammond Cooper made another trip to Illinois on Friday with several of his teammates.The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker has now been to Champai...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news