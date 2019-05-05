Top linebacker target Antonio Doyle will visit Illinois
Four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle from St. Louis (MO Lutheran North plans to take one of his official visits to Illinois, he announced on Twitter over the weekend.Doyle is one of the top recruitin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news