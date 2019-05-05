News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 14:46:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Top linebacker target Antonio Doyle will visit Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle from St. Louis (MO Lutheran North plans to take one of his official visits to Illinois, he announced on Twitter over the weekend.Doyle is one of the top recruitin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}