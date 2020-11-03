OrangeandBlueNews - With seasons hanging in the balance, top Illinois prep coaches weigh in

CHAMPAIGN – Roughly 15 minutes before Gov. J.B. Pritzker stepped to the podium last week, the Illinois High School Association was notified the state’s Board of Public Health had moved basketball to a high-risk sport in a pandemic. Pritzker was shutting down the high school basketball season, a shock to the IHSA, not to mention the coaches and players. Instead of pointing toward Nov. 16 start date, high schoolers were now in limbo. A day later, the IHSA said it planned to proceed with the basketballs season, rather than shifting it into a conflict later this school year with football, soccer, and spring sports. When the State Board of Education reminded schools state funding could be jeopardized by going against the state leaders, it kept getting crazier. Please get us out of 2020. “Control what you can control,’’ said Champaign Central basketball coach Jeff Finke. That’s hard to say, because nobody knows who’s in control depending on the day. All this political handball left students, coaches, parents, and fans dizzy from getting batted back and forth, while states surrounding Illinois are finishing football and preparing to play basketball.

Rochester football coach Derek Leonard addresses his team after a 56-21 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, coached by his father, Ken Leonard, in the 10th “Leonard Bowl,” Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Rochester, Ill. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

In a survey of slightly less than 400 prep athletic directors who met online earlier this week, about nine percent said they would go ahead and play basketball this winter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The Chicago Public School system has shut down hoops, and so have several mid-sized cities in central Illinois. Folks are frazzled. “I was proud of the IHSA for standing up,’’ said Rochester football coach Derek Leonard. The wrestling match (wait, that season shifted to the summer) between Pritzker and the IHSA left coaches frazzled, players muddled in limbo and administrators reworking desperately to schedule a prep sports season that’s still up in the air. “Day to day, hour to hour, who knows what happens,’’ said Chicago Brother Rice football coach Brian Badke. “I’m just hoping you see a lot of success around the country. We’re really hoping basketball and the winter sports get at it before the end of the year here. That gives us hope, and our chances are very good as far as spring. It’s going to be an adjustment. We don’t care if it’s 50 degrees below. “With 43 of the 50 states playing high school football, I feel terrible for the kids, especially the seniors.’’ Badke understood the challenge with a pandemic that’s already killed roughly 225,000 across the country, but he felt players and coaches should be able to make their own decisions. This all might be hitting a bit harder, because Badke’s son, Mick, is a Brother Rice senior safety and long snapper. Residents can decide if they want to go out to dinner, attend church or get back to some kind of normalcy as the pandemic subsided and then returned over the last few weeks and months, but, in Illinois, high school athletes and their parents can’t make decisions on whether to play or not in sports deemed high risk. Badke, like his peers, have been watching the rest of the country. “I’m finally happy someone is stepping up and telling this guy not to tell us what we can and can’t do,’’ he said. “It’s not a dictatorship. I’m not proud to be from Illinois right now. “I’m trying to be respectful, but it’s been infuriating and disappointing. Our leadership is so poor.’’ Rochester had 90 to 95 percent attendance during the fall workout sessions, but a casualty of pushing football to the spring is recruiting. “It’s at a complete stop,’’ Leonard said. The state’s high-profile studs don’t have much to worry about. It’s the players destined for the lower levels. By the time seniors play this spring, any scholarship money or roster spots in FCS programs, Division II, Division III and NAIA are likely going to be gone. “It’s hurting the seniors, and this is also supposed to be the juniors’ time,’’ Leonard said. “It’s not the big-time players. It’s hurting the D2 or D3 kid. I have two examples. They really needed senior video. By the time the spring comes, the football money will be gone. (College recruiters) can’t wait. If you wait, you’re doomed.’’



When the governor made the announcement, it totally changed the way of thinking,. Kids thought we’d get the team together, get rolling, practice and be ready when they say, Go. Now, it’s just stop. — Champaign Central basketball coach Jeff Finke