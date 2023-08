Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get 60 percent off of your annual subscription with the Rivals.com KICKOFF 2023 promotion. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code: KICKOFF2023.

One of the top Illinois recruiting targets in the class of 2025 is on the move. Rivals150 point guard Jeremiah Fears is settling in at Phoenix area prep power Arizona Compass Prep.

The latest star from the state of Illinois to leave for an out of state prep school, Fears played his first two years of high school basketball at Joliet West.