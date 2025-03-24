Portal: Early Illinois basketball potential transfer targets

Illini players Will Riley, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic, and Kylan Boswell discuss Sunday's matchup against UK.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview Sunday's game versus Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
We went behind enemy lines with Justin Rowland from Cats Illustrated to get the inside scoop on Kentucky.
Will Riley scored 22 points to lead Illinois to an 86-73 win over Xavier on Friday night in Milwaukee.
