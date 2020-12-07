Top freshmen clash as Illinois and Duke meet in ACC / Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. – The first episode in prime-time basketball for this generation of Illini turned into an old-timers game. Take a look at the Baylor’s starting lineup: three juniors, a senior and a fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news