The Illini have a huge recruiting weekend and one of the key players coming in is 2019 wing Terrence Shannon Jr. The high-flying wing has come from virtual anonymity to become a top 50 player in the class and the Illini are making one final push to land him.

Shannon ran with the Mac Irvin Fire in the spring and summer and went from having one Division I offer from Wisconsin-Milwaukee to having Illinois, Florida State, DePaul and Texas Tech giving him official visits as he inches closer to a decision.