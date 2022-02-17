 OrangeandBlueNews - Top 25 Illini of all time: No's 6-10
football

Top 25 Illini of all time: No's 6-10

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

ORANGE & BLUE NEWS ROLLS OUT TOP 25 ILLINI OF ALL TIME  

PREVIEW | 1-5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25

Over the next couple of months leading up to March Madness, Orange and Blue News is counting down our top 25 Fighting Illini basketball players of all time.

From the Whiz Kids to the Flyin' Illini and beyond, we break down the iconic players to come through the University of Illinois.

Overall, our list includes three first-team consensus All-Americans, seven members of the Wooden Award All-American team, and three national players of the year. Two from our top 25 won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard.

Next up are No's 6-10.

Frank Williams #30 of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles the ball, during the Big Ten game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Conseco Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 9, 2002.
Frank Williams #30 of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles the ball, during the Big Ten game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Conseco Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 9, 2002. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

***

{{ article.author_name }}