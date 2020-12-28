OrangeandBlueNews - Tony Peterson named Illinois offensive coordinator

“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said. “Throughout his career he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results."

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema made his first coaching staff hire on Monday with the announcement of Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Petersen spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State, when the Mountaineers finished 9-3 overall with a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over North Texas on December 21. App State averaged 452 yards in total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally), on the season.

He moved to App State after spending the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri following three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18). He has helped lead his teams to 13 bowl games, seven conference championships and two FCS national championships throughout his coaching career.

From 1999 to 2006, Petersen was co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and eventually the passing coordinator at Minnesota, where quarterback Bryan Cupito set the school's all-time passing mark.

During Petersen’s run as co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers had three straight seasons (2003-05) in which they averaged more than 250.0 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota ranked third nationally and set a school record by averaging 289.2 rushing yards per game in 2003. The averages of 273.1 yards in 2005 and 256.8 yards in 2004 rank second and third, respectively, in program history.

A record-setting quarterback himself at Marshall, Petersen went on to coach two different stints at his alma mater from 1991-99 and again from 2010-12. During his first stint, the Thundering Herd qualified for the postseason eight straight times, winning FCS national titles in 1992 and 1996 and Mid-American Conference titles in both 1997 and 1998 after the school moved up to the FBS level.

During his three years as ECU's offensive coordinator, he directed some of the best offenses in school history and a top-20 passing offense in the country all three seasons. In 2016, the Pirates ranked sixth in passing and 23rd in total offense among all FBS teams.

At Louisiana Tech, Petersen helped the Bulldogs achieve back-to-back nine-win seasons and a pair of bowl victories. He was a nominee for the 2015 Broyles Award after directing a Tech offense that was one of the best in school history and ranked 13th nationally in passing, 19th in scoring and 21st in total offense, while ranking highly in the Tech record books in both rushing and passing touchdowns. As Tech's quarterbacks coach, he molded senior transfer Jeff Driskel into one of the nation's top signal-callers with top-25 FBS rankings in eight different offensive categories in 2015.

A year earlier in 2014, Petersen directed an offense that stood fifth at the FBS level in most-improved scoring offense (37.4 ppg) as the Bulldogs powered their way to a 9-5 overall record that included a C-USA West Division title and a 35-18 win over Illinois in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Petersen was Marshall's co-offensive coordinator for three seasons in the second of two stints at his alma mater. He mentored sophomore quarterback Rakeem Cato to an impressive 2012 campaign. The C-USA MVP led the nation in completions per game (33.83) and passing yards per game (350.08) and finished third in TD passes (37), fourth in completion percentage (69.5) and fifth in total offense per game (352.67).

The Herd topped the league in scoring offense, passing offense, total offense, pass efficiency, third down conversions and first downs. In the latter two categories, Marshall ranked second nationally.

Bielema's coaching background is on defense, so the OC hire was considered crucial. The hiring of Peterson provides some insight into the scheme and strategy Bielema prefers after coaching in a pro style system at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

"Here at Illinois, we will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo, and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile," Bielema said.



