Illinois was among the first offers for The Colony (Texas) junior wide-receiver Keith Miller III back in December of 2018, but the three-star prospect has continued to see his stock rise since then.

Miller now holds a total of 17 offers, including Illinois, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, and Washington, among others.

“My recruitment has been going well,” Miller said. “I have been talking to Colorado, Kansas, and Illinois the most recently, I’d say.”