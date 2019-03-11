Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 22:02:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star WR Keith Miller III looks to visit Illinois

Ac4lcxgq94ye2zygq4ia
Jonah Puls
Recruiting contributor

Illinois was among the first offers for The Colony (Texas) junior wide-receiver Keith Miller III back in December of 2018, but the three-star prospect has continued to see his stock rise since then.

Miller now holds a total of 17 offers, including Illinois, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, and Washington, among others.

“My recruitment has been going well,” Miller said. “I have been talking to Colorado, Kansas, and Illinois the most recently, I’d say.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}