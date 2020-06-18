OrangeandBlueNews - Three-star WR Demetrius Cannon nearing a decision

Three-star WR Demetrius Cannon nearing a decision
On Wednesday, St. Louis Trinity Catholic wide receiver Demetrius Cannon announced on his Twitter account that he will make his college decision in the next two weeks. Cannon previously named a top...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news