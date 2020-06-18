 OrangeandBlueNews - Three-star WR Demetrius Cannon nearing a decision
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 14:32:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star WR Demetrius Cannon nearing a decision

Alec Busse
Staff Writer

On Wednesday, St. Louis Trinity Catholic wide receiver Demetrius Cannon announced on his Twitter account that he will make his college decision in the next two weeks. Cannon previously named a top...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}