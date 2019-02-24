Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 20:26:36 -0600') }} basketball

Three-star wing Isaiah Rivera visits Illinois

Kedric Prince
Recruiting contributor

Illinois hosted Geneseo (Ill.) Isaiah Rivera for a visit on Saturday, as the Illini took on Penn State at State Farm Center.

A three-star wing, Rivera has been putting up big numbers during his junior campaign. He talks about his trip to Champaign and where he stands with the Fighting Illini.

