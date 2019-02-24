Three-star wing Isaiah Rivera visits Illinois
Illinois hosted Geneseo (Ill.) Isaiah Rivera for a visit on Saturday, as the Illini took on Penn State at State Farm Center.
A three-star wing, Rivera has been putting up big numbers during his junior campaign. He talks about his trip to Champaign and where he stands with the Fighting Illini.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news