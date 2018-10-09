After amassing over 20 offers, Highland Springs (Va.) wide-receiver Ali Jennings cut his list down to eight schools in the middle of August, which included the Illini.

The Illinois staff has continued to stay in touch with Jennings consistently over the fall, and he is pleased with where things currently stand.

“Our relationship is pretty good right now,” Jennings said. “It had slowed down earlier in the year, but things have picked up a lot more. I actually just talked to them the other day, and would say I talk to them at least once or twice a week, so everything is good.”