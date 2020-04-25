News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-25 15:19:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star tight end Ben Postma talks Illinois offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois has been active in the Lone Star state, and one recent offer is to three-star tight end Ben Postma from Cyrpess Ranch in the Houston area. Orange and Blue News caught up with Postma to tal...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}