Three-star QB Brock Glenn holds Illini offer
New Illinois offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Barry Lunney Jr. recently extended his first offer to a quarterback since his hiring by Bret Bielema. Three-star quarterback Brock Glenn fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news