Three-star OL Ryan Baer to visit Illinois
Illinois is locking in double-digit official visits, and the latest to put Illinois on his schedule is three-star offensive lineman Ryan Baer from Eastlake (Ohio) North in the Cleveland area. Orang...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news