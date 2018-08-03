After missing on some early targets, the Illinois staff appears to be widening its net on prospective offensive lineman in the 2019 class.

One prospect the Illini coaches have had an eye on recently is Brookhaven (Miss.) offensive lineman Coker Wright. The staff apparently liked what they saw, as they extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman this week.

“It means a lot to me,” Wright said. “Power Five football is very different than any other kind of Division-I football, so it’s an honor. And like I told Coach (Luke) Butkus, having the opportunity to play football and get your education paid for is just an absolute blessing.”