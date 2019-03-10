Three-star lineman Jalen St. John checks out Illinois
Illinois hosted several 2020 prospects for unofficial visits on Saturday, including three-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John from St. Louis Trinity Catholic.
St. John recaps the trip to Illinois and updates his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news