Three-star linebacker Shammond Cooper commits to Illinois
Illinois added an important piece to its 2019 recruiting class on Thursday with a commitment from three-star linebacker Shammond Cooper from St. Louis Trinity.
Cooper, the No. 30 inside linebacker in the nation, announced his college choice at the Under Armor All-American game in Orlando, Fla.
