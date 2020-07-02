 OrangeandBlueNews - Three-star defensive end Ty Cooper eyeing Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 14:29:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star defensive end Ty Cooper eyeing Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois recently offered three-star defensive end Tyvoris Cooper from Louisville (Miss.) and they should crack his top Top 10 when he names it next week. Cooper talks about the offer from Illinois...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}