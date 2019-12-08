News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 18:11:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Three-star DE Jaquari Wiggles recaps Illinois visit

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Three-star defensive Jaquari Wiggles is just off an official visit to Illinois over the weekend. Currently committed to Georgia Tech, Wiggles is one of he top defensive line targets for the Illini ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}