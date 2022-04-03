Three-star CB Saboor Karriem recaps Illini visit
Illinois had several visitors in over the weekend to catch spring practice, including three-star cornerback Saboor Karriem from West Orange (NJ). Orange and Blue News caught up with Karriem to reca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news