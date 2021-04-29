OrangeandBlueNews - Three-star athlete Jordan Anderson commits to Illinois

Now the Joliet (Ill.) Catholic product is on board in the Illini's 2022 recruiting class with a commitment on Wednesday, the second commitment of the day for Illinois.

Illinois just offered three-star athlete Jordan Anderson earlier this month, and he quickly became on of its biggest instate recruiting targets.

Illinois is definitely prioritizing in-state talent, and Anderson was high on their board after the offer earlier this month.

He plays running back at JCA, and at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds he a bruising runner with excellent speed. As a two-way player Anderson also lines up at defensive end on passing downs. Illinois is recruiting him to play H-back in its revamped offense.

Anderson put together some impressive film during the belated spring season, topping the 1,000 rushing yard mark in just six games.

Illinois held a group Zoom recently that included Anderson, Oswego East linebacker Jared Badie, and Fenwick wide receiver Eian Pugh, a Cincinnati commit. According to Anderson, Illinois coach Bret Bielema is selling them on playing together at the state's flagship school.

"He talked to us for about 30 minutes about how he would like to use all three together," Anderson said "Jared being an edge rusher, Eian a receiver, and me being a big down-hill running back and H-back. We could get the train rolling if we went there."

From the time he picked up the offer from Illinois, Anderson was intrigued by the chance to stay home and play for his state's flagship school.

With Anderson's commitment and the addition of tight end Henry Boyer earlier in the day, the Illini now have five in-state commitments in the class.

"Since its the hometown school that means something, and its in a Power 5 conference," Anderson said.

Next up for Anderson is an official visit to Illinois. The Illini have a big group of official visitors coming to the campus after the NCAA dead period ends. Anderson is expected in the weekend of June 4th.

Others who showed the strongest interest in Anderson were Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green. Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Mizzou were recruiting him but didn't offers.