Monday marks the deadline for college underclassmen to enter 2023 NFL Draft, and Illinois fans got much-anticipated good news.

In separate posts on Twitter, standout defensive linemen Jerz'han Newton and Keith Randolph announced they are returning to Illinois for another season.

Both players had considered forgoing their remaining two years of eligibility to enter the Draft. Their return is major news for the resurgent Illini that finished 8-5 in Bret Bielema's second season as head coach.