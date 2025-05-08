Illinois to play Alabama at the United Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– The first piece of what promises to be another rigorous non-conference schedule for Coach Brad Underwood's Fighting Illini is in place, as Illinois will face Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ticket sales information, including priority access for UI premium and season ticket holders and I FUND members, will be announced when available.

This is a return game from last season in Birmingham, where the No. 8 Crimson Tide defeated the No. 25 Illini, 100-87. Alabama went on to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight, while Illinois made it to the NCAA Second Round.

This marks the return of a marquee appearance in Chicago for the Illini program. Illinois played at least one regular season game at the United Center from 1994 through 2018, along with multiple Big Ten Tournaments and an NCAA Tournament trip as well.

In total, Illinois has played 56 games at the UC, owning a 38-18 record. The Illini are 19-9 in regular-season games at the UC, including an 18-8 mark against non-conference teams.

Illinois' last visit to the United Center was for the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. The Illini last played a regular season game there during the 2018-19 season, and last played a non-conference regular season game at the UC in 2017-18.