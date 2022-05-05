There’s familiarity: Why Illinois was best fit for Terrence Shannon Jr.
llinois head coach Brad Underwood likes to say that recruiting is relationships, so when Texas Tech transfer wing Terrence Shannon Jr. entered the portal Illinois quickly became one of his biggest ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news