News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 21:46:23 -0500') }} football Edit

The "sky's the limit" for Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr.

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

Champaign - Even though his parents are over 6,000 miles away in Nigeria, Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr. keeps his family abreast of his football career, sending them pictures and videos...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}