 OrangeandBlueNews - The Block I Report: Top Illinois basketball recruiting targets
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-10 02:25:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Block I Report: Top Illinois basketball recruiting targets

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

The Illini signed four players in the class of 2022 in guards Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, and forward Ty Rodgers. The class ranked No. 9 nationally in the final Rivals.com team rankings.

Though Illinois doesn't yet have a commitment in the class of 2023, two 2024 prospects, big man Morez Johnson and point guard ZZ Clark gave the Illini early commitments.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and start getting the inside scoop on Fighting Illinois basketball and football recruiting. Click on the promo below to get started.

ILLINOIS OFFER LISTS: 2023 | 2024 | 2025

2023 Rankings: Rivals150

2024 Rankings: Top 40

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}