The Block I Report: Top Illinois basketball recruiting targets

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

The Illini signed four players in the class of 2022 in guards Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, and forward Ty Rodgers. The class ranked No. 9 nationally in the final Rivals.com team rankings.

Though Illinois doesn't yet have a commitment in the class of 2023, two 2024 prospects, big man Morez Johnson and point guard ZZ Clark gave the Illini early commitments.