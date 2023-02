Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board.

The picture is becoming clearer on some top targets for the Illini in the class of 2024. Illinois wants to add a shooter / scorer to the class to add to big man commit Morez Johnson, a Rivals150 power forward.

The Illini filled a couple of needs with the late addition of two international players in the class of 2023. Big man Zacharie Perrin and combo-guard Niccolo Moretti both joined the program at the semester break.

Illinois will also likely look to the Transfer Portal for some length and shooting on the wing. A veteran primary ball handler is also a possible position of need.