Block I Report: Whitney rises to the top of Illini board
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Block I Report lists the top recruiting targets who we believe the Fighting Illini have the best shot to land.With the spring open period in the rear view mirror, Orange and Blue News revamps o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news