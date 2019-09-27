The 3-2-1: What we learned from the first four Illinois games
One third of the college football season is already in the books, and the Illini head into a bye week holding a 2-2 record following a loss to Nebraska last week under the lights. In the latest edi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news