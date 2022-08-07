The 3-2-1: Illini enter second week of training camp
In the latest 3-2-1, Orange and Blue News takes a look at what we learned through the first week of Illinois football training camp. Illinois is set to have its first full scrimmage on Monday. They...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news