OrangeandBlueNews - Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett is a wanted man

Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett is a wanted man

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Since freshman guard Nimari Burnett announced a couple of weeks ago that he was leaving Texas Tech, his list of suitors has grown exponentially.

Illinois is one of the programs jumping into the mix for the former five-star wing from Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Burnett to get the latest.

Guard Nimari Burnett #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Northwestern State Demons at United Supermarkets Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas
Guard Nimari Burnett #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Northwestern State Demons at United Supermarkets Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
