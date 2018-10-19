Sugarland (Texas) Dulles senior offensive tackle Isaiah Hoofkin was in Champaign last weekend for an official visit.

The 6-foot-5, 273-pound three-star lineman had a lot on his itinerary over the course of a few days, and he believes he made the most of it.

“It was just a great weekend,” Hoofkin said. “When we first got there, we had dinner with the team and I got to have some brief conversations with Coach (Rod) Smith, Coach (Luke) Butkus, Coach (Andrew) Hayes-Stoker, and Lovie Smith. And then I got to just hang out with the guys, watch some football on Saturday, and get a better feel for what Illinois has overall.”