{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 13:27:04 -0500') }} football

Texas linebacker Dylan Hazen talks recent Illini offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois reached into the Lone Star state to offer two-star linebacker Dylan Hazen from the Woodlands. Hazel talks about his new Big Ten offer and updates his recruitment in this story from Orange ...

