Terrence Shannon Jr. recaps Illini visit
In one of its biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory, Illinois hosted three top recruiting targets for official visits.
One of the visitors was Rivals100 wing Terrence Shannon Jr. from Florida prep school IMG Academy.
Shannon recaps the trip and updates his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news