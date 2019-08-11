Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The college football season is almost upon us so, as usual, we take a look at 10 players who could have breakout seasons this year.



SALVON AHMED, WASHINGTON

Recruiting: Ahmed trimmed his list of top programs down to Washington, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon and Stanford. After taking an official visit to South Bend in September, he committed to the Huskies a few days later. The skinny: Ahmed has been waiting his turn while Myles Gaskin continued to lead the backfield in Seattle. Now with Gaskin graduated, Ahmed, who totaled 996 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons, will have the backfield spotlight to himself. With the Huskies also introducing a new quarterback into the offense, former five-star Jacob Eason, Ahmed should be given plenty of opportunities to shine. Farrell’s take: Ahmed was a four-star athlete out of high school who could have also played wide receiver or defensive back and that athleticism and versatility showed last season. The offense is expected to be potent at Washington, even with some new names in key spots.

ASMAR BILAL, NOTRE DAME

Recruiting: Keeping his recruitment relatively quiet, it was thought that Notre Dame and Michigan were the two favorites. When it came to make his decision he committed to the Irish during his senior season. The skinny: Bilal had a productive 2018 season with 50 tackles and three tackles for a loss. These numbers have the potential to explode this fall as he is currently slated to slide into Trevon Coney’s spot at middle linebacker. Farrell’s take: Bilal was a tall, skinny and super athletic four-star linebacker out of high school who was explosive to the ball, very good in coverage and just needed to add strength and size. Now that he’s filled out and Coney is gone, Bilal should step in and have a great season.

K'LAVON CHAISSON, LSU

Recruiting: Chaisson had an extremely busy few weeks leading up to National Signing Day. After taking official visits to LSU, Texas, Oregon, Colorado and Florida, he committed to the Tigers. The skinny: Chaisson impressed in 2017 with 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks, but his 2018 season was trimmed to only one game after he tore his left ACL. Now fully healthy, everyone has the same expectations for Chaisson that they had for him leading into the 2018 season. Farrell’s take: Chaisson was a special pass rusher coming out of high school who had a great first step and could beat most tackles with pure speed. Now he’s a bit bigger and stronger and, if he recovers well from the ACL, he could be one of the best pass rushers in the SEC.

REGGIE CORBIN, ILLINOIS

Recruiting: Illinois was the first program to offer Corbin, and as spring visit firmly put the Illini in the lead. In May he committed to Illinois over offers from Washington State, Marshall, Old Dominion and Toledo. The skinny: You can easily make the case that Corbin already broke out last season, after his 1,085 yard, nine touchdown performance, but he is still a relative unknown for the majority of the country. Deciding to return for his senior season, Corbin will be expected to have an even bigger impact this fall. With the strong possibility that this will be a make-or-break season for Lovie Smith, Corbin's continued improvement is also vital for the current trajectory of the program. Farrell’s take: Corbin could have a huge year and make the nation take more notice if Illinois has a surprise season. He’s one of the best running backs in the Big Ten and he’s surpassed all of our expectations out of high school as a lightly recruited two-star.

PALAIE GAOTEOTE, USC

Recruiting: Gaoteote committed to USC almost a year before his National Signing Day and stayed firm throughout. Ohio State made a late push, but he quieted any rumors and signed with the Trojans. The skinny: As a former five-star, plenty was expected from Gaoteote during his true freshman season. While he only played seven games due to an injury, he still totaled 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. When healthy, he had the look of a potential star, so all eyes will be on him this fall to see if he can reach the expectations that many people have for him. Farrell’s take: Gaoteote is a big physical linebacker who can cover a ton of ground and is excellent in coverage. He showed a lot of promise last season and has the physical abilities to dominate in the Pac-12. He’ll be a huge part of the USC defense.

CHUBBA HUBBARD, OKLAHOMA STATE

Recruiting: The Canadian back piled up approximately 25 offers throughout the spring before committing to Oklahoma State in early May, over offers from programs like Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. The skinny: After redshirting in 2017, Hubbard spent a majority of the 2018 season as Justice Hill’s backup. However, after Hill was hampered late in the season with an injury and then decided to sit out the Cowboys’ bowl game, Hubbard responded like a potential star. He accounted for more than 500 total yards and scored five touchdowns during the last four games of the season and gouged Missouri’s defense for 145 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the Liberty Bowl. Farrell’s take: Hubbard was a four-star athlete out of high school because he could have played numerous positions including defense as well. However, his strength was always his ability as a running back with great vision and excellent quickness. Hubbard is good in space and has shown he has the potential of a star.

KEAONTAY INGRAM, TEXAS

Recruiting: Ingram committed to Texas in May, and he remained firm with the Longhorns despite continued pressure from Auburn, USC, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma State. The skinny: Ingram had a very promising true freshman season in 2018 with 708 yards and three touchdowns, but the tools are there for him to explode onto the national spotlight this fall. An impressive spring did not diminish any of the excitement surrounding the sophomore, and while true freshman Jordan Whittington may steal a few carries away from him, expect Ingram to get a majority of the workload this season for the Longhorns. Farrell’s take: Ingram, a four-star out of high school, has a chance to become a star next year in the Texas offense and become one of the best backs in the country. He was always a powerful and decisive runner out of high school but he’s added some additional speed and shiftiness.

KHALAN LABORN, FLORIDA STATE

Recruiting: Long considered the heavy favorite for Laborn, Florida State picked up his commitment during a public announcement at The Opening during the summer leading up to his senior season. The skinny: After redshirting in 2017, injuries cut Laborn’s 2018 season down to only two games. So now healthy, and after a promising spring, expectations are high in Tallahassee for Laborn to quickly make a name for himself. Farrell’s take: Cam Akers is still the man at Florida State but watch for Laborn to make a huge impact and impact the passing game as well. He’s an excellent receiver, very good in space and he has breakaway speed. He was dynamic in high school and got stronger and better between the tackles as he developed and I can see a big year ahead.

DEMETRIS ROBERTSON, GEORGIA

Recruiting: Robertson took his time making a decision, finally signing with Cal almost three months after his National Signing Day. At the end he committed to the Golden Bears over Georgia, Georgia Tech and several others. The skinny: Robertson showed flashes of stardom at Cal, but after his transfer to Georgia he surprisingly found it difficult to make an impact. That should change this fall, as due to the question marks surrounding the Bulldogs’ receiving corps, Robertson will be given every opportunity to become quarterback Jake Fromm’s top target this fall. This became even more likely when Jeremiah Holloman decided to transfer at the end of June. Farrell’s take: Robertson was a star as a freshman at Cal and I expect he will return to that form this year and become a go-to guy in the Georgia offense. Out of high school he was a dynamic talent who could dominate out of the slot or the outside and could have been a very good corner as well. He was a five-star for a reason, he could do it all.

JAMIE SKALSKI, CLEMSON