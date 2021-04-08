OrangeandBlueNews - Swish N' Dish: Javonte Taylor emerges as 5-star talent

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – It was not so long ago that JJ Taylor was a 5-foot-9 point guard, running the show for his middle school teams in Chicago. Taylor says it was 8th grade, his coach remembers it as 7th before the growth spurt hit.

Either way, Taylor has come a long way in a few years.

Not yet done with his sophomore year at Kenwood High School on Chicago’s south side, Taylor stands 6-foot-8 and looks primed to become Chicago’s next great player.