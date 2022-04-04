Swish 'N Dish: Illini commit Morez Johnson impresses
MEQUON, Wisc. Illinois commit Morez Johnson, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Chicago St. Rita, was one of the top performers over the weekend at the NY2LA Swish 'N Dish Spring Warm-up in the Milwauke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news