MEQUON, Wis. – When you see 4-star guard DJ Steward come off a screen and rise for a 3-pointer, it’s a surprise when the ball doesn’t go through the net. Steward’s shot is pure, and he just has a knack for scoring.

This weekend at the start of the 2019 AAU season in suburban Milwaukee at the NY2LA Swish ‘n Dish event, the 6-foot-2 Steward put his shot-making skills on display playing with Chicago-based Meanstreets.

Steward wasn’t hot the entire weekend, but he went on a few of his impressive scoring runs that have colleges excited about the potential of landing the Whitney Young junior.