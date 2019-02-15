CHAMPAIGN – The four-game winning streak has awakened the sleeping giant.

The Illini basketball fan base, dormant for much of the decade, is coming to life. And it’s not just fans jumping on the Brad-wagon.

“Big time W,’’ tweeted Meyers Leonard, the Trail Blazers big man and former Illini center. “These guys are killin’ it right now. Good work fellas.’’

Even the football staff has noticed. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith tweeted a GIF of the Nature Boy shouting his trademark, “Wooo.’’

Yes, nearly everyone in orange and blue is getting excited these days and checking the calendar for the next game, rather than finding an excuse on why not to watch. It’s a fan base that’s starting to think big.

By defeating Ohio State 63-56 in Columbus Thursday, the Illini won at Value City Arena for the first time since 2009 and enjoyed its first four-game Big Ten Conference winning streak since 2017. The road win was the first of the year for the Illini, and it came against a team that defeated Illinois 77-67 at the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 5, when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 19.