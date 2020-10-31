Supinie: No more moral victories for Lovie Smith, Illini
CHAMPAIGN – The romantic story about the fourth-string quarterback coming off the bench to lead the Illini to a come-from-behind victory can’t be written. Despite rallying from 21 down to a chance ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news