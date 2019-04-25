Supinie: Kofi Cockburn a program changer for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN – Brad Underwood has never worked with a guy quite like incoming freshman center Kofi Cockburn. That shouldn’t be so surprising. Not many have a man child on the roster quite like Cockbur...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news