OrangeandBlueNews - Supinie: IHSA state finals back where it belongs

CHAMPAIGN – My memory is still vivid, dating back to the state finals in 1972. The Flying Saucer arena was nothing a fourth grader from a small southeastern Illinois town had ever seen. The shiny floor. The block I in the center jump circle. This was big time, the obvious home of such an important event as the state basketball tournament, and it’s a memory that every kid should get to enjoy. With the state finals returning to campus at the University of Illinois, the premier state high school championship is back where it belongs at the state’s flagship university. The IHSA board voted to make the change from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana on Monday. “It was a very difficult decision for our board,’’ said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “It was the right decision. We feel fortunate to be wanted.’’ For sure, the state championship should be played on a college campus, where it gives students a chance to get inspired about higher education and the college campus setting, and there’s no better place than the recently renovated State Farm Center. The state tournament is back home again, but times have changed. Back in the day, a trip to the state finals wasn’t complete without a slice of Garcia’s, an Illini T-shirt from a bookstore in Green Street (the only place to get college gear back in the day) or maybe a Shamrock Shake at Mickey D’s on Neil. OK, so life was simpler back then.

Big challenges face the Champaign-Urbana team in igniting interest in the state tournament, which divided into four classes for the 2007-08 season. While critics contend the move watered down the tournament and thus drowned interest, the tournament will crown four champions on the same day this winter. It’s still yet to be determined if a change in format and venue can ignite interest and boost attendance, but the state finals return to the place where legends played and the tournament blossomed into one of the traditional must-see events of the year. Both small schools and large schools can now play in the state’s best venue, if you consider keeping the tournament located in the center of the state. “What an exciting day,’’ said Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood. “I really believe it belongs on a college campus. I remember the old Assembly Hall being packed. Some of the greatest players in the high school ranks have been able to come to Champaign and the University of Illinois and later become Fighting Illini. I’m excited for the great memories the young people will have. “So much has changed since the last time it was here.’’ Securing the state tournament was a point of emphasis when renovating Assembly Hall in the State Farm Center in a $170-million project over the last decade, said Illini athletic director Josh Whitman. For sure, Champaign-Urbana took the tournament for granted decades ago, but the IHSA made a massive misstep by taking it to a downtown arena in Peoria designed for hockey rather than basketball. With Champaign-Urbana working to negate price gouging while offering an updated venue, the IHSA finally made a good decision, taking its gem from an aging facility in a lifeless downtown setting and moving into the excitement of a Big Ten Conference community where things are booming. It’s another chance for the Illini to showcase the south end of campus while also giving athletes and high school students attending the tournament a taste of campus life at a major university. There’s no comparison in the fan experience between The Farm and the Peoria Civic Center. While Peoria used the March Madness experience to supplement the weekend of basketball during its 25-year run as host, the State Farm Center plans to take the fan experience into the outer orbit



