Supinie: Historic changes creating chaos and uncertainty in college hoops
CHAMPAIGN – College basketball has been turned upside down. Historic change from the combination of the transfer portal and NIL left coaches miserable. They’re saying this model is out of control a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news